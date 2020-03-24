ILLINOIS, USA — The coronavirus numbers continue to grow in Illinois. The state's totals jumped to 1,285 cases and 12 deaths Monday.

About half of the cases in the state are in Chicago, which has 636 cases alone. More than 90% of the cases are in Chicago or its suburbs.

In the Metro East, the numbers have been much lower.

St. Clair County announced its fourth case Monday during a news conference on the St. Clair County EMA Facebook Page. The county public health director said two cases were travel-related and two appeared to be community-related.

The health director said the department expects to get additional testing capabilities in the coming days in order to expand who can be tested. As of now, the testing is limited to people who are most susceptible to serious medical issues due to COVID-19.

Monroe County reported its first case on Monday, but no other information was made available about the patient.

The cases in Metro East counties are:

Clinton: 3

Madison: 2

Monroe: 1

St. Clair: 4

Washington: 1

In Edwardsville, the city has created a coalition to help non-profits get the donations and volunteers they need to continue helping the community.

The Edwardsville YMCA, the Edwardsville Public Library and Main Street Community Center are working together to help connect the needs of non-profit organizations with community resources, a news release said.

Edwardsville-area nonprofits are encouraged to contact Natasha Howard at nhoward@edwymca.com. Groups and individuals interested in volunteering or donating to this effort should contact Jessica Johnson at jjohnson@edwymca.com.

