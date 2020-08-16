New COVID-19 restrictions coming to Metro East Tuesday

The new rules include changes in operating conditions on bars, restaurants and reception halls

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts for the Metro East after the region reported its third consecutive day with a seven-day positivity rate higher than 8%.

On Sunday, the IDPH said Region 4 — which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties — had a seven-day positivity rate of 8.5%, the third day in a row with a positivity rate above 8%.

Because of the positivity rate, mitigation efforts will go into place on Aug. 18. The results of the efforts will be monitored over a 14-day period to determine if they can be relaxed, need to be expanded or should remain the same. The new rules include changes in operating conditions on bars, restaurants and reception halls.

"Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions — the Metro East — has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate — a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July," Pritzker said in a press release. "Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. Dr. Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start.”

The governor's press release said the new measures were developed "in close coordination with local public health administrators and county officials and account for the unique characteristics of the region."

For Region 4, mitigation measures taking effect Tuesday include the following:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 pm, matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis

All reception halls closed

Party buses not allowed to operate

Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

Tables should continue to be six feet apart