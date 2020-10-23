Metro East COVID-19 positivity rate reaches threshold that could trigger more restrictions

If the region's 7-day positivity rate is at or above the 8% threshold, indoor service at bars and restaurants would be banned

CHICAGO — The COVID-19 positivity rate reached 8.1% Friday, surpassing the threshold that could trigger tighter restrictions if that rate does not decrease.

If the region's 7-day positivity rate is at or above the 8% threshold, indoor service at bars and restaurants would be banned. This is the first time the region's positivity rate has been at or above since mid-September. Thursday, the positivity rate was 7.8%

Cases are increasing statewide and four of the state’s 11 regions are under tighter restrictions, including region 5, which encompasses southern Illinois.

"Regions under tighter mitigations sometimes take more than a week to see the numbers start to level out or come down," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. "But it happens quicker when people in a region make personal efforts to follow the basic mitigations immediately."

Pritzker said businesses that continue to defy mitigation strategies could be subject to citations, which could ultimately lead to the removal of their gaming or liquor licenses.

"It's in any region in which we have existing mitigations that we've asked people to follow," Pritzker said. "And we're going to ask the businesses as the regulation, you know, outlines to do what they're supposed to do and we'll hold them responsible for."

During the briefing, the director of the state's health department became emotional while she was announcing the COVID-19 case statistics.

At one point, she had to step away from the podium and turn from the cameras.

"My message to you is to stay strong," Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "I've never run a marathon, but I have the utmost regard for those who've been able to train and plan and finish a marathon. But this is a difficult race when you can't actually see the endpoint. And I'm sorry that that's the message I have for you.

"Nevertheless, I'm asking you to fight the fatigue. Fight the urge to give up on social distancing. Fight for your kids to have safe, healthy opportunity to have in-person learning in school with teachers who are trained to teach them in the classroom."

After Ezike finished her portion of the briefing, Pritzker returned to the podium, praising and thanking her for work.