Metro East region seeing highest positivity rates in state as positivity rate decreases in Illinois

Despite the recent increase in positivity rate in the region, the region's hospitalization data has reminded safely within the range the state considers safe

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois' overall positivity rate has decreased steadily for the last two months, but positivity rates in the Metro East and southern Illinois are nearing a threshold that could result in increased COVID-19 restrictions.

Region 4 — which is made up of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington counties — and Region 5 — which consists of most of the counties in southern Illinois — have positivity rates near the eight percent threshold that could result in new restrictions.

In July, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a regional plan to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the plan, any region with a positivity rate over eight percent to have additional mitigating efforts put in place.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Health reported a three-day average positivity of 7.5%. It is not the first time Region 4 has neared the 8% threshold. The three-day average reported for July 25 was 7.8%, but the region reported decreasing or unchanged positivity rate nine of the next 10 days.

Region 5 reported a positivity rate of 7.3% Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, two counties in Region 4 were shoeing more warning signs of increased transmission: Monroe and St. Clair.

The department's county-by-county dashboard showed both counties lagging behind in the state's positivity rate goals over the last week. St. Clair County had a positivity rate of 8.6 over the last week on 5,349 tests while Monroe reported a positivity of 9.7% on 349 tests performed.

Both counties are also seeing much higher rates of new cases per 100,000 residents. The Illinois Department of Public Health set a target of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents per week, but Monroe County reported 157 per 100,000 while St. Clair County reported 175 per 100,000.

More than half of the counties in the state are above the state's target of new cases per 100,000.