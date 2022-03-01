Metro East schools go back to virtual learning amid COVID surge

The Edwardsville school district made the decision after what it called an "unprecedented" surge in COVID-19 cases as omicron spreads locally and nationally.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — When some students in Edwardsville schools head back to class after the winter break on Tuesday, they’ll be doing so virtually and from home.

Announced late Sunday night, the district made the decision to have its sixth through 12th graders go back to online learning this week, after what they called an "unprecedented" surge in COVID-19 cases as omicron spreads locally and across the country.

In Edwardsville, school officials are going to take this week to monitor things.

Students will learn virtually until Friday, when the district will re-evaluate COVID-19 numbers. At this time, kindergarten through fifth grade students, FLS and CASTLE students are not affected and will still attend classes in-person.

The district also noted, all special transportation and schedules will remain the same. Students who are in need may also pick up devices to use for virtual learning. Those parents can contact their school office to schedule a time to pick up a device.

Edwardsville school officials said school sports won’t be cancelled. But, during the pause, no spectators, including parents, will be allowed to attend home games.

Edwardsville joined a growing list of schools in the Metro East deciding not to bring kids back to the classroom after the winter break.

School starts Monday for the Brooklyn Unit School District 188. Students from preschool to 12th grade are scheduled to start school Monday morning via remote learning for two weeks.

When students in East St. Louis return from winter break on Tuesday, they'll do so online and from home. East St. Louis schools hope to return to in-person learning after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

These school districts seem to be following the lead of the state.

Starting Monday, there are new COVID-19 changes in effect in Illinois, which is considered a high transmission area. Governor JB Pritzker made the changes to try to get a hold on the spread.

Pritzker is urging hospitals to delay elective surgeries and other non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open.

Across the state, there are 2,967 staffed ICU beds. Currently, 1,010 of those beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. The state has 313 ICU beds available.

Also, Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed through Jan. 17.

You’ll have to do things like renewing your license plates or license and filing business service documents online.

Last Thursday, the state broke its own record, seeing more than 30,000 people test positive in a single day. The previous state record was 9,000 cases in one day from fall 2020.

Meanwhile in Missouri, students and teachers in Kirkwood return to school on Wednesday. Those students will be required to wear masks.