All Metro riders will have to wear masks beginning Monday

ST. LOUIS — All Metro riders will be required to wear face masks beginning Monday, May 11.

Metro Transit made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Face coverings will be required for all customers and employees riding MetroBus, MetroLink and Metro Call-A-Ride services. They must be worn during the entire trip.

“The requirement to wear face coverings on public transit follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and a requirement issued by the State of Illinois asking people to wear a face covering over their noses and mouths when in a public environment where social distancing is not always possible,” Metro Transit said in its news release.

The coverings and masks must cover a rider’s nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, scarves, handkerchiefs, bandannas and other types of cloth coverings are allowed, Metro said.

The policy doesn’t apply to children ages 2 and younger and customers who have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or unable to remove the cover without help.

Anyone who is not wearing a face covering will not be allowed to ride, Metro Transit said in its news release Tuesday.

The agency also said it will resume collecting cash fares and allowing customers to use the front doors of buses beginning Monday, June 1. Metro has been waiving cash fares and having riders board from the back doors to reduce contact between customers and drivers since March 21.

Transit riders who have questions or require assistance are encouraged to call Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 or to text 314-207-9786, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.