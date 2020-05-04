ST. LOUIS — Starting on Sunday, April 5, MetroBus and MetroLink riders won't be able to access indoor areas at transit centers.

The indoor areas at the Civic Center, Riverview, North County and Ballas transit centers will be closed until further notice. The transit centers will remain open for bus and train service, but riders won't be able to go inside.

Metro Transit said they made the decision to help minimize potential exposure to riders and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Transit is also encouraging people to only use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for essential trips, and limit travel as much as possible.

On Friday, Bi-State Development, who operates Metro Transit, announced that 10 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, Bi-State Development said the employees who tested positive work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, DeBaliviere MetroBus facility, Illinois MetroLink, Metro Call-A-Ride and headquarters.

Bi-State Development said Metro Transit has been practicing midday and nightly cleanings of vehicles, encouraging social distancing aboard trains and buses, modifying their services and limiting contact with operators over the past several weeks.

