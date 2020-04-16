ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is teaming up with other transit agencies across the country for the #SoundTheHorn campaign.

The campaign honors transit operators and other essential workers.

As part of the campaign, Metro Transit train, bus and van operators will have the opportunity to participate by honking their horns two times at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The special tribute goes out to transportation workers in the St. Louis area and across the country who are working during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

“Our transit operators and team members have been courageous throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and continue to provide critical transportation for health care workers, first responders, childcare, nursing home and grocery store employees, and other heroes performing essential work during this pandemic,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro Transit executive director. “They are our heroes. They are here hard at work and serving the community when the people of our region need them the most.”

Several transportation agencies accross the country are participating in this campaign including the American Public Transportation Association, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York and Amtrak.

