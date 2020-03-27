TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one Michigan school administrator drove to a local restaurant drive-thru to tell a student she is her high school's class valedictorian for 2020.

Grand Traverse Academy secondary principal Michelle Floering recorded the video as she delivered the news to fast-food worker Kaitlyn Watson on Tuesday.

"I am? Oh my gosh. Thank you so much." Watson said.

"You're welcome. And I know we have to stay six feet away so I can't, like, give you a hug but congratulations. Well deserved," Floering said.

Michigan is one of the states with a stay-at-home order for residents and where restaurants can only serve food by takeout orders or at drive-thrus.

Michigan students have been out of school nearly two weeks, following an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down all K-12 public, private and boarding schools to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The break has been extended until at least April 13.

RELATED: VERIFY: Real debates about COVID-19 and ibuprofen as fake social posts circulate

RELATED: VERIFY: Top questions about the coronavirus stimulus checks answered