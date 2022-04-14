Middle school in Webster Groves returns to mask requirement after increase in COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the school is greater than the 1.5% threshold in the school's mask policy, triggering the new mask requirement.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A middle school in Webster Groves will require masks for the next two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to families and staff, school leaders at Hixson Middle School said the mask requirement was being reinstated because the number of new COVID-19 cases in the school is greater than the 1.5% threshold in the school's mask policy. The requirement took effect on Thursday.

The letter said students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors at Hixson Middle School for the next two weeks, including on the bus and during off-campus activities and field trips.

"In alignment with our board-approved Return to School Plan, we will transition back to a mask-recommended environment on Thursday, April 28, as long as Hixson is at or below the 1.5 percent threshold," the letter said.

The school will provide masks for any students, teachers or staff that need them.