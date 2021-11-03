Gov. Parson announces 'mega' vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, says spending back to pre-pandemic levels

The press conference comes one week after Parson announced more vaccine events coming to rural areas like St. Louis and Kansas City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold his weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday afternoon.

You can watch the press conference on the Gov. Parson's Facebook page or in the player below.

The press conference comes one week after Parson announced more vaccine events coming to rural areas like St. Louis and Kansas City. The state will start moving more mass vaccination teams to the Kansas City and St. Louis areas to accommodate higher interest, with the goal of eventually having two teams in the Kansas City region and three in St. Louis, he said.

Parson said 5,000 of the new Johnson & Johnson doses will go to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City. An additional 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination events, and Parson said the remaining 35,000 will go to other providers across the state.

The state's health department reported 482,224 cases and 8,300 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 530 cases and three deaths.

The department also reported 4,620,674 PCR tests as of Thursday, an increase of 20,599 tests in the last 24 hours.