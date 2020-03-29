ST. LOUIS — Curbside is the new normal for many restaurants, but Mission Taco got something unexpected at the curb this weekend: a T-Rex!

Brittany Backues said she decided to get dressed up to pick up dinner for the family Saturday.

"I figured everyone could use a good laugh during all this craziness going on and being stuck at home," she said in a social media message.

Backues works at a server at Mission Taco and was picking up her last paycheck as well as a meal for her family.

She said she got the idea after dressing up in the inflatable costume and running around the neighborhood.

"The kiddos absolutely loved it!" she said.

Mission Taco is one of many restaurants staying open and offering curbside pickup after most of the restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. You can see a list of the restaurants in our area offering curbside service.

