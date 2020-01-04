MISSOURI, USA — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Missouri and the St. Louis area.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state now has 1,581 cases and 18 deaths. However, the state’s count for multiple parts of the St. Louis area is still lower than what local health departments are reporting, meaning there are more than 1,600 cases confirmed in the state.

The new count for the City of St. Louis Wednesday afternoon(176) was 19 short of what the city reported Tuesday evening(195).

The health department said St. Louis County has 605 cases, about 50 more than the county reported earlier this afternoon.

The increases in Missouri also included a total of 18 deaths, five more than the state reported Tuesday. The health department's total number of deaths does not include the third COVID-19 death in St. Charles County and the fourth and fifth deaths in St. Louis County.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 47

20-24 139

25-29 106

30-34 101

35-39 103

40-44 120

45-49 137

50-54 172

55-59 163

60-64 152

65-69 114

70-74 93

75-79 47

80+ 87

The state said more than 17,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

