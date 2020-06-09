x
Missouri health department adds 89 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths this weekend after correcting technical issues

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 72 additional deaths Saturday and 17 Sunday, most of which occurred from June through August
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's health department on Sunday added another 17 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths to the state's total death toll.

Most of the deaths were from June through August.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services blamed technical issues for missing a total of 89 previously unreported deaths, including the 17 reported Sunday.

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services blamed technical issues in a tweet

“Through continuing efforts to ensure data transparency and quality, DHSS analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems," health officials said in a tweet. “After thorough analysis and evaluation, these additional COVID-19-associated deaths were identified."

In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434, according to state health department data.

About 10,003 new cases were reported in the past week, according to an Associated Press analysis of Saturday data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project. That's about 1,429 new cases a day on average.

