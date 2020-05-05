Missouri among states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, according to WalletHub

Overall, Missouri took the No. 4 spot based upon data used by WalletHub

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is among the top states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions according to personal-finance website, WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia using nine key metrics. Its data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a ‘shelter-in-place’ order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

Overall, Missouri took the No. 4 spot. Here’s how it ranked in sub-categories:

Coronavirus restrictions in Missouri per WalletHub (1=Fewest, 25=Avg):

• No. 1 – Requirement to wear a face mask in public

• No. 1 – Travel restrictions

• No. 3 – Large gatherings restrictions

• No. 7 – “Shelter in Place” order

• No. 15 – Reopening of Nonessential businesses

• No. 3 – Reopening of restaurants and bars

South Dakota took the top spot as the state with the fewest COVID-19-related restrictions.

WalletHub said the rankings are based upon data available on May 4.

On May 4, Missouri began its first phase of reopening. The reopening does not include St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis. Both of those areas remain under stay-at-home orders until further notice.