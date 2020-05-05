x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Missouri among states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, according to WalletHub

Overall, Missouri took the No. 4 spot based upon data used by WalletHub
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
concept, background

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is among the top states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions according to personal-finance website, WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia using nine key metrics. Its data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a ‘shelter-in-place’ order  and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

Overall, Missouri took the No. 4 spot. Here’s how it ranked in sub-categories:

Coronavirus restrictions in Missouri per WalletHub (1=Fewest, 25=Avg):

•             No. 1 – Requirement to wear a face mask in public

•             No. 1 – Travel restrictions

•             No. 3 – Large gatherings restrictions

•             No. 7 – “Shelter in Place” order

•             No. 15 – Reopening of Nonessential businesses

•             No. 3 – Reopening of restaurants and bars

South Dakota took the top spot as the state with the fewest COVID-19-related restrictions.

WalletHub said the rankings are based upon data available on May 4.

On May 4, Missouri began its first phase of reopening. The reopening does not include St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis. Both of those areas remain under stay-at-home orders until further notice.

Everything you need to know about Missouri's reopening plan

OTHER CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.6 million

Here come COVID-19 tracing apps and privacy trade-offs