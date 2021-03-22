Hundreds of pinwheels and hearts pay tribute to COVID patients

The memorial will be up for about a month at Missouri Baptist Hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Baptist Hospital created a COVID-19 memorial to honor patients a year after the pandemic started.

"(It’s) a place to reflect,” said Pam Bruder, chief nursing officer at the hospital. “Being in health care this past year, I've been a nurse for many years, 26 years. I think back and remember, wow, I've never experienced a year like this."

There are 1,550 pinwheels positioned into the ground to represent the survivors, while 270 white hearts mark the lives lost.

“More death this year than we're used to,” Bruder added. She said she’s reflecting on the dark and bright moments.

"The biggest thing that's helped us through it is by leaning on each other,” Bruder said. "I've never seen so many people pull together like they have in the past year."

With hope on the horizon as more vaccines become available, health care workers are getting a chance to step back and realize the honor it is to serve the community and keep us all safe.

The memorial will be up for about a month, according to the hospital.