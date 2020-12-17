Missouri Baptist Medical Center discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient

Dr. Paolo Masetti was Missouri Baptist Medical Center's 1,000th COVOD-19 patient to be discharged

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Baptist Medical Center sent home its 1,000th COVID-19 patient this week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Paolo Masetti was discharged by his nursing staff and physicians to go back home to Creve Coeur. Masetti is an ICU physician at Christian Hospital and was hospitalized for one week after testing positive for the virus.

“With cases in St. Louis at an all-time high, these success stories give our MoBap frontline health care heroes hope and strength to continue their work during this marathon,” Missouri Baptist said in a press release.

When he was discharged, Masetti was escorted out of the hospital while staff lined the halls and cheered for him with signs, balloons and music.