Missouri Botanical Garden to reopen on June 16

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden announced Thursday it plans to reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.
In a release, the Botanical Garden said it will implement additional health and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The garden will be limiting capacity, increasing cleaning frequency and requiring advance tickets to enter. All visitors, including garden members and ZMD residents, will need advanced dated and timed e-tickets. The tickets will be available in 60-minute time slots online and by phone. There will be no walk-up or on-site ticket purchases. Tickets will be able to be purchased one week before the reopening on the Missouri Botanical Garden's website.
When it reopens, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The garden will be closed on Mondays until further notice.
Visitors will enter and exit through separate one-way paths to allow for social distancing. Indoor spaces — including the Climatron and all conservatories, the Sachs Museum and the Tower Grove House — will remain closed. The Children's Garden and water play areas also will stay closed.
Protective face coverings will be required for all visitors 9 years old or older.
The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is still working with St. Louis County officials on a plan to reopen soon.
The Missouri Botanical Garden's Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit also will reopen on June 16. The reserve will require that advance tickets be purchased.
"We are delighted that we will soon be able to welcome visitors back to the Missouri Botanical Garden,” Garden President Peter Wyse Jackson said. “The Garden recognizes the importance of public gardens and outdoor spaces as indispensable to community healing. We are eager to once again have visitors strolling Garden grounds as they take in the fresh air and enjoy the rich diversity of the Garden’s plant collections and displays.”
