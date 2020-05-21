Missouri Botanical Garden to reopen on June 16

The garden will be limiting capacity, increasing cleaning frequency and requiring advance tickets to enter

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden announced Thursday it plans to reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.

In a release, the Botanical Garden said it will implement additional health and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The garden will be limiting capacity, increasing cleaning frequency and requiring advance tickets to enter. All visitors, including garden members and ZMD residents, will need advanced dated and timed e-tickets. The tickets will be available in 60-minute time slots online and by phone. There will be no walk-up or on-site ticket purchases. Tickets will be able to be purchased one week before the reopening on the Missouri Botanical Garden's website.

When it reopens, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The garden will be closed on Mondays until further notice.

Visitors will enter and exit through separate one-way paths to allow for social distancing. Indoor spaces — including the Climatron and all conservatories, the Sachs Museum and the Tower Grove House — will remain closed. The Children's Garden and water play areas also will stay closed.

Protective face coverings will be required for all visitors 9 years old or older.

The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is still working with St. Louis County officials on a plan to reopen soon.

The Missouri Botanical Garden's Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit also will reopen on June 16. The reserve will require that advance tickets be purchased.