Missouri reports single-day record of new COVID-19 cases

The previous one-day high was reached on Nov. 7 when the state reported 4,559 new cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported a record number of new single-day COVID-19 cases Thursday. And for the third day in a row, the state reported more than 4,000 new cases.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported a cumulative total of 225,371 cases and 3,339 deaths Thursday, an increase of 4,603 cases and 16 deaths over the last 24 hours.

In the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported more record-breaking hospital statistics, with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions at 101 – the first time that metric has surpassed 100.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 12: