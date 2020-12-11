Missouri reports single-day record of new COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported a record number of new single-day COVID-19 cases Thursday. And for the third day in a row, the state reported more than 4,000 new cases.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reported a cumulative total of 225,371 cases and 3,339 deaths Thursday, an increase of 4,603 cases and 16 deaths over the last 24 hours.
The previous one-day high was reached on Nov. 7 when the state reported 4,559 new cases.
In the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported more record-breaking hospital statistics, with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions at 101 – the first time that metric has surpassed 100.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 12:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 120 yesterday to 109 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 99 yesterday to 101 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 572 yesterday to 599 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 656 yesterday to 681 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 131 yesterday to 165 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 129 yesterday to 139 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 77 yesterday to 84 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,703.