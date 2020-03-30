ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s casinos will remain closed for at least another week because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Missouri Gaming Commission extended the order to keep all riverboat casinos closed through Monday, April 6. This follows an order from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on statewide social distancing.

The state previously ordered casinos to close through March 30.

On the other side of the Mississippi River, the Illinois Gaming Board has suspended all casinos and gaming operations until at least April 8 because of the coronavirus.

“The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted,” the gaming board wrote on its website.

