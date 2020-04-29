Missouri casinos to remain closed through May 15

Missouri is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s casinos will remain closed for a couple more weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Gaming Commission extended the order for all riverboat gaming casinos to remain closed until May 15.

Missouri is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 3. Last week, Governor Mike Parson announced his plan for reopening the state on May 4.

Businesses that will be allowed to reopen include small and large businesses, manufacturers, barbershops and salons, gyms and restaurants.

Although Parson said Missouri will be ready to open by that date, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said they will not rescind their stay-at-home orders.