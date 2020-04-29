Missouri casinos to remain closed through May 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s casinos will remain closed for a couple more weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Missouri Gaming Commission extended the order for all riverboat gaming casinos to remain closed until May 15.
Missouri is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 3. Last week, Governor Mike Parson announced his plan for reopening the state on May 4.
Businesses that will be allowed to reopen include small and large businesses, manufacturers, barbershops and salons, gyms and restaurants.
Although Parson said Missouri will be ready to open by that date, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said they will not rescind their stay-at-home orders.
More Coronavirus Coverage
- US virus recoveries pass 116,000; drug trial sees positive result
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus in St. Louis
- Enterprise Holdings lays off more than 2,000 employees
- How to make your own hand sanitizer at home
- COVID-19 testing sites to open at 3 north county schools
- CDC extends social distancing guidelines to include pets
- Here's the list of parks in St. Louis County that are open and closed