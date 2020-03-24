JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is closing all state campgrounds and lodging through April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure starts Friday, March 27. State parks remain open, including day-use areas, boat ramps and trails.

The department said it will refund all fees associated with reservations during the closure period. Park staff will inform guests who are already in campgrounds and work with them to adjust their reservations.

Anyone who has reservation at a state park, historic site campground or park-run lodging can call the Reservation Call Center at 1-877-422-6766 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

