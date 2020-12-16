Missouri colleges utilize antigen tests to help slow spread of COVID-19

The tests are offered at no charge and are self-administered with a medical professional’s supervision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Twenty-eight public and private colleges and universities across Missouri are utilizing BinaxNOW antigen COVID-19 tests to help reduce the spread of the virus on their campuses.

Shipments totaling 77,240 tests were shipped throughout November and early December, according to a press release from the state. Several institutions began using the tests prior to Thanksgiving.

The antigen tests are rapid response, which gives students, faculty and staff an immediate result. The tests are offered at no charge and are self-administered with a medical professional’s supervision, the release stated.

“Keeping students and staff healthy is top priority for our institutions,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “We’ve seen that both cost and time can be barriers to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are thankful these antigen tests are free and fast. They are providing students the answers they need to keep their friends, peers, and families safe.”

Some Missouri colleges are using the tests to help students without medical insurance and to test asymptomatic students. The University of Central Missouri began testing students en masse last week before they head home for the holiday break.

All institutions receiving tests are required to complete training with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) before administering the tests. Institutions are also required to submit results to DHSS within 24 hours of administering the test.

“The BinaxNow test helps to identify positive COVID-19 cases early, thereby allowing earlier mitigation of the spread of the virus. We want our students at Westminster College to be healthy and happy, and this test allows us to intervene early and help them be successful,” said Kim Lorentz, director of health sciences at Westminister College.

Institutions that have been shipped BinaxNOW tests from the state include:

Central Methodist University

College of the Ozarks

Columbia College

Cottey College

Drury University

Fontbonne University

Maryville University

Missouri Southern State University

Missouri State University

Missouri State University-West Plains

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Missouri Valley College

Missouri Western State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Ozark Christian College

Park University

Saint Louis University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southwest Baptist University

Three Rivers College

Truman State University

University of Central Missouri

University of Missouri - Kansas City

University of Missouri - St. Louis

Webster University

Westminster

William Jewell College

William Woods University