Missouri colleges dealing with COVID-19 concerns as students return to learning

ST. LOUIS — Missouri colleges are dealing with COVID-19 concerns as students return.

Universities across the state are preparing for the return of students to their campuses. Of course, things will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Washington University, University of Missouri, and Saint Louis University are among those that are adjusting plans due to the pandemic.

Washington University will have 2,630 students in residential housing this fall, the university said. WashU also announced that with the students’ return, they will publish an updated dashboard about COVID-19 testing and results. Click here to access the dashboard. Undergraduate students at the university began moving in and getting tested last week.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Mizzou has had 1185 cases of COVID-19, with 624 active cases. 561 students have recovered from the virus.

Mizzou has also released a dashboard that tracks all University COVID-19 testing and positive cases.

Saint Louis University has had 84 positive COVID-19 tests since Aug. 10. The university has administered 112 cases over the last 10 days with 20 of those tests coming back positive. Currently, SLU has quarantined 48 students who have potentially been exposed to the virus. 36 of those students live off-campus and 12 live on campus.

SLU has 39 students in isolation due to COVID-19 as these students have either shown symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. Sixteen of these isolated students live on-campus and 23 live off-campus.