Missouri resumes community COVID-19 testing events

This round of testing events will take place from Sept. 14-23 in eight counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is resuming community COVID-19 testing events throughout the state.

From April through July, 50 counties participated in the events. The next round of testing events will take place from Sept. 14-23 in eight counties.

After this round, additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming weeks, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a press release.

Counties hosting community testing events include Boone County, Nodaway County, Ralls County, St. Charles County, Madison County, Perry County, Jefferson County and St. Francois County.

Missourians can register for one of the events by clicking here.

To be able to attend an event, you must be a Missouri resident. You do not have to live in the county where you are being tested and you don’t have to have symptoms in order to be tested.

Anyone who wants to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost.

“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”

CARES Act funding will be used for the testing events.