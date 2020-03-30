MISSOURI, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri surpassed 1,000 Monday, and St. Louis County accounts for more than 33% of them.

In the new numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state had 1,031 cases. The increase also included another death, this one in Lafayette County.

St. Louis County's numbers increased to 366, the most of any county by a wide margin. The numbers released by the state for St. Louis were still lower than the 103 cases the city said it had as of Sunday night.

The age breakdown for cases reported by the state are as follows:

Under 20 40

20-24 105

25-29 77

30-34 70

35-39 76

40-44 76

45-49 78

50-54 115

55-59 107

60-64 94

65-69 57

70-74 54

75-79 34

80+ 48

For a full county-by-county breakdown, see 5 On Your Side's interactive map below.

