Missouri health department reports 1,465 COVID-19 cases, 1,000+ hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,465 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, and more than 1,000 total hospitalizations across the state.

On Sunday, the department reported 83,655 COVID-19 cases and 1,508 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,465 cases and 12 deaths.

Sunday's increase in cases was 267 more than Saturday and 647 more than last Sunday. It was the fifth consecutive day of more than 1,100 new cases.

The department reported a total of 974,237 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Sunday, a single-day increase of 8,911. On Sunday, the state's positivity rate increased from 8.51% to 8.59%. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.5%.

On Sunday, the state reported 1,004 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, up from 978 hospitalizations reported Saturday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Sunday represents hospitalizations on Aug. 27.

Sunday was the second time the department has reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations. The first was on Friday when the department reported 1,009.

In the St. Louis area, the seven-day average of hospitalizations increased slightly. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations remained at 45, which is above the threshold that the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force considers the 'red zone.'

Here are all the numbers from the task force Sunday.