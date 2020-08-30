Missouri health department reports 1,465 COVID-19 cases, 1,000+ hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,465 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, and more than 1,000 total hospitalizations across the state.
On Sunday, the department reported 83,655 COVID-19 cases and 1,508 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,465 cases and 12 deaths.
Sunday's increase in cases was 267 more than Saturday and 647 more than last Sunday. It was the fifth consecutive day of more than 1,100 new cases.
The department reported a total of 974,237 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Sunday, a single-day increase of 8,911. On Sunday, the state's positivity rate increased from 8.51% to 8.59%. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.5%.
On Sunday, the state reported 1,004 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, up from 978 hospitalizations reported Saturday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Sunday represents hospitalizations on Aug. 27.
Sunday was the second time the department has reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations. The first was on Friday when the department reported 1,009.
In the St. Louis area, the seven-day average of hospitalizations increased slightly. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations remained at 45, which is above the threshold that the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force considers the 'red zone.'
Here are all the numbers from the task force Sunday.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 49 yesterday to 43 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 45 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 291 yesterday to 298 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 308 yesterday to 305 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 78 yesterday to 96 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 93 yesterday to 92 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 54 yesterday to 52 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 30 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,098.