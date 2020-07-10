St. Louis task force to hold Wednesday afternoon briefing

The Missouri health department reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths and a record number of hospitalizations across the state Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Monday afternoon briefing to provide an update on coronavirus cases in St. Louis area hospitals.

The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said hospital numbers continued to improve over the weekend, and most of the counties in the area saw fewer new COVID-19 cases than the previous week.

All the Missouri counties in the St. Louis area other than Lincoln County reported the same or fewer new COVID-19 cases week-over-week. The numbers weren't as good in Illinois, where Monroe, St. Clair and Clinton counties reported more new cases than the previous seven days.

"We've seen some swings in our numbers within the past week, but hopefully we'll continue to see that trend go down," Dr. Garza said.

Although most counties saw week-over-week improvements, Dr. Garza said some counties are still seeing a high number of new cases.

Dr. Garza said while St. Louis and St. Louis County have continued to limit the spread, other parts of the area have continued to see increases in new cases. As a result, the task force said the area as a whole has a reproductive rate of 0.99. Anything below 1 means the region is interrupting the spread of the virus.

In the St. Louis area, the seven-day average of hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday even though the number of new admissions increased.

Here is a full breakdown of the task force data from Tuesday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 21* yesterday to 43 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 33 yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 259 yesterday to 254 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 245 yesterday to 246 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 108 yesterday to 95 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 71 yesterday to 75 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 49 yesterday to 47 today.

Across the system hospitals, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,556.

*The hospital admissions data from Monday changed from 20 to 21 due to delayed test results but did not affect the seven-day moving average.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 135,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,236 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,068 cases and 36 deaths.

The department reported a total of 1,958,461 tests conducted, an increase of 11,857 in the last 24 hours. The state said a total of 1,367,139 people have undergone a PCR test, an increase of 8,471 in the last 24 hours.

The department uses the number of people who have had a PCR test to calculate the positivity rate. On Wednesday, the department said the seven-day average positivity rate in the state was 13.7%, down from 14.0% on Tuesday. The seven-day average is delayed by 72 hours to improve accuracy, so the number reported Wednesday represents the seven-day average from Oct. 4.

The health department updated hospitalization data to show the state reached a record high for the seven-day average of hospitalizations across the state Tuesday and remained the same Wednesday. The number reported Wednesday was the 7-day average for Oct. 6.

According to the dashboard, the state had a seven-day average of 1,176 hospitalizations each of the last two days, the highest the state has reported since the pandemic began.