COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Missouri, St. Louis area as state reports fewer than 1,000 new cases again

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day Tuesday as hospitalizations trended down in the state and in the St. Louis area.

The department reported 95,113 cases and 1,661 deaths, an increase of 773 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tuesday's increase was 133 fewer than Sunday and 285 fewer than last Tuesday. Before Monday, the department had reported 12 consecutive days of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases, the longest such streak of the pandemic.

The department reported a total of 1,061,230 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Tuesday, an increase of 6,845 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate increased from 8.95% on Monday to 8.96% on Tuesday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 13.8%.

On Tuesday, the state reported 893 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, down from 950 hospitalizations reported Monday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Tuesday represents hospitalizations on Sept. 5.

In the St. Louis area, the seven-day averages for new COVID-19 admissions and confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations have trended down for the last four days.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 33* yesterday to 28 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 35 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 288 yesterday to 284 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 276 yesterday to 286 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased 113 yesterday to 81 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same today at 78.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 53 yesterday to 51 today.

Across the system hospitals, 27 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,453.