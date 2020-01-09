Missouri reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 7th day in a row

According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.5%

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row Tuesday.

The department reported 85,755 cases and 1,538 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 1,058 cases and eight deaths.

Tuesday's increase in cases was 16 more than Monday and 366 more than last Tuesday.

Tuesday was the first time the state reported fewer than 10 deaths since Aug. 27.

The department reported a total of 991,244 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Tuesday, an increase of 8,289 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate increased from 8.62% on Monday to 8.65% on Tuesday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.5%.

On Tuesday, the state reported 942 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, up from 904 hospitalizations reported Monday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Tuesday represents hospitalizations on Aug. 29.

In the St. Louis area, confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations remained consistent, but the number of suspected COVID-19 patients increased by 29. Here are the Tuesday numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 38* yesterday to 33 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 45* yesterday to 43 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 305 yesterday to 308 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 313 yesterday to 315 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 64 yesterday to 93 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 87 yesterday to 85 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 49 today.

Across the system hospitals, 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,176.