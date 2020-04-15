JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri now has more than 4,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 150 deaths.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,895 cases and 147 deaths, an increase of 209 cases and 14 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 12 deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 4,932 cases and 159 deaths in Missouri.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis County health department reported new deaths in the county bringing the total to 58, but the state is now reporting 63 deaths in the county. The county's count has not been updated, and demographic information on the five new deaths has not been published.

RELATED: Coronavirus latest: St. Louis County announces 5 new deaths, total cases up to 1,811

The St. Louis area accounts for 115 deaths and more than 3,300 cases. St. Louis County has 1,938 cases and 63 deaths, St. Louis has 723 cases and 26 deaths and St. Charles County has 418 cases and 17 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 112

20-24 311

25-29 333

30-34 313

35-39 304

40-44 363

45-49 431

50-54 480

55-59 510

60-64 489

65-69 385

70-74 274

75-79 215

80+ 370

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 4

50-59 15

60-69 32

70-79 41

80+ 52

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map.

