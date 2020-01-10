COVID-19 from August to September | Missouri saw increase in cases, St. Louis area saw decrease

The St. Louis area saw 7% drop in new hospital admissions from August to September

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported a 20% increase in COVID-19 cases from August to September, with September accounting for the highest number of cases since the pandemic began.

In September, there were 41,416 cases compared to 34,374 cases in August. Adults 18-29 years old accounted for 35% of the new cases in September. In August, adults 20-29 years old accounted for 23% of the new cases. (The state changed its dashboard in September, adding 18- and 19-year-olds in the data set.)

The St. Louis area saw a month-to-month drop in new COVID-19 cases from August (20,370 cases) to September (18,959 cases), which is about 7%.

The downward trend was reflected in new hospital admissions in the St. Louis area. There was a 7% drop from August (1,256 cases) to September (1,043 cases). By comparison, the St. Louis area saw the highest number of new admissions in April with 1,417.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the following data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 42 to 41

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 38

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 269 to 270

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 284 to 280

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 78 to 96

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 78 to 77

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 50