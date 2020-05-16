Missouri reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 219 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The department reported a total of 10,675 cases and 589 deaths on Saturday, an increase of 219 cases and 13 deaths.
The state hasn't updated the total number of tests conducted as of 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 139,340 tests had been done.
Age breakdown for state-reported cases:
- Under 20 352
- 20-24 627
- 25-29 742
- 30-34 717
- 35-39 718
- 40-44 763
- 45-49 871
- 50-54 905
- 55-59 990
- 60-64 941
- 65-69 736
- 70-74 596
- 75-79 464
- 80+ 1244
- Unknown 9
Deaths by age:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 12
- 50-59 43
- 60-69 106
- 70-79 149
- 80+ 275
Full county-by-county breakdown:
