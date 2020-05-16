x
Missouri reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The state is reporting 10,675 total cases and 589 total deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 219 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The department reported a total of 10,675 cases and 589 deaths on Saturday, an increase of 219 cases and 13 deaths.

The state hasn't updated the total number of tests conducted as of 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 139,340 tests had been done.

Age breakdown for state-reported cases:

  • Under 20 352
  • 20-24     627
  • 25-29     742
  • 30-34     717
  • 35-39     718
  • 40-44     763
  • 45-49     871
  • 50-54     905
  • 55-59     990
  • 60-64     941
  • 65-69     736
  • 70-74     596
  • 75-79     464
  • 80+        1244
  • Unknown 9

Deaths by age: 

  • Under 20 0
  • 20-29     1
  • 30-39     3
  • 40-49     12
  • 50-59     43
  • 60-69     106
  • 70-79     149
  • 80+        275

Full county-by-county breakdown:

