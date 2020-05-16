Missouri reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The state is reporting 10,675 total cases and 589 total deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 219 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The department reported a total of 10,675 cases and 589 deaths on Saturday, an increase of 219 cases and 13 deaths.

The state hasn't updated the total number of tests conducted as of 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 139,340 tests had been done.

Age breakdown for state-reported cases:

Under 20 352

20-24 627

25-29 742

30-34 717

35-39 718

40-44 763

45-49 871

50-54 905

55-59 990

60-64 941

65-69 736

70-74 596

75-79 464

80+ 1244

Unknown 9

Deaths by age:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 12

50-59 43

60-69 106

70-79 149

80+ 275

Full county-by-county breakdown: