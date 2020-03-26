MISSOURI, USA — For the second day in a row, Missouri coronavirus totals jumped by more than 100 cases Thursday. The Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 502 cases across the state, an increase from the 356 it reported Wednesday.

Included in the increase are 44 new cases in St. Louis County and smaller increases in St. Charles County, Jefferson County and St. Louis.

The state is still reporting eight deaths.

Earlier in the day, Lincoln County reported its first case.

The age breakdown for the state is:

Under 20: 14

20-29: 88

30-39: 78

40-49: 68

50-59: 114

60-69: 73

70+: 67

The cases are also broken down by whether the person traveled.

Travel: 38

Contact: 19

No Known Contact: 2

Unknown: 437

You can see a county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map.

