ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 on April 3.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 279 more than on Thursday.

The state report included 19 deaths, which was unchanged from Thursday.



However, the state’s report on Friday included three deaths in St. Louis County. Earlier Friday, the county confirmed its seventh death from the coronavirus. The state also is reporting three deaths in St. Charles County, but that county’s health department confirmed six deaths Thursday night. And Jefferson County confirmed its first death COVID-19 death on Thursday, but it’s not included in the state’s count.

Those additional deaths would bring the state’s total to at least 27 people statewide.

St. Louis County still has far more cases than any other county in the state. As of Friday afternoon, the state reported 794 confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Louis County.

The age breakdown for cases reported by the state are as follows:

Under 20 53

20-24 167

25-29 141

30-34 144

35-39 134

40-44 164

45-49 179

50-54 224

55-59 226

60-64 203

65-69 167

70-74 120

75-79 75

80+ 116

You can see a county-by-county breakdown with the interactive map below. The numbers for several St. Louis area counties will be updated around 6 p.m. Friday.

