MISSOURI, USA — Missouri now has more than 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than half of the cases residing in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri has 2,367 in their Sunday afternoon update, but the counts for St. Louis and St. Charles County were lower than what the local health departments reported earlier, bringing the total to more than 2,400 cases.

The state numbers said 34 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, but the count is missing nine deaths in the St. Louis area.

The age breakdown for the state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 56

20-24 186

25-29 163

30-34 159

35-39 149

40-44 178

45-49 199

50-54 243

55-59 259

60-64 230

65-69 183

70-74 137

75-79 87

80+ 134

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map below.

