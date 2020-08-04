MISSOURI, USA — Missouri has more than 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and St. Louis County accounts for 1,302 of them.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Wednesday, 3,327 people have tested positive and 58 people have died. The number of deaths reported by the state still does not include 20 deaths in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County has the highest number of cases and deaths. The state health department said the county has 1,302 cases, up 23 from the county's update earlier in the day. The county reported 26 total deaths, however, which is 11 more than the state is reporting for the county. St. Louis County reported two new deaths Wednesday, one day after the deadliest COVID-19 day in the county.

The age breakdown for the state reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 82

20-24 225

25-29 229

30-34 208

35-39 207

40-44 249

45-49 283

50-54 343

55-59 363

60-64 334

65-69 262

70-74 202

75-79 132

80+ 205

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 1

50-59 5

60-69 10

70-79 19

80+ 22

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

