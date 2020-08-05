Missouri reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, 26 of them in St. Louis County

As of Friday, there have been 9,702 confirmed coronavirus cases and 470 deaths in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths across the state Friday and 26 of them were in St. Louis County.

The department reported 148 new cases, which is the lowest single-day increase in more than a week. The state is now reporting 9,489 cases and 449 deaths.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

239 on Thursday

186 on Wednesday

162 on Tuesday

368 on Monday

232 on Sunday

319 on Saturday

Friday was the third day in a row there were more than 15 new deaths reported in the county. St. Louis County has the most cases – 3,667 – and the most deaths 246 – of any jurisdiction in the state.

The state’s count did not include 21 deaths and about 213 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 9,702 cases and 470 deaths in Missouri.

People over the age of 80 account for more than 1,000 of the state-reported cases and 206 of the state-reported deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 289

20-24 552

25-29 650

30-34 645

35-39 618

40-44 662

45-49 786

50-54 816

55-59 896

60-64 871

65-69 677

70-74 533

75-79 420

80+ 1066

Unknown 7

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 9

50-59 35

60-69 79

70-79 116

80+ 206