20 new COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County Friday, state reports

The state health department reported a total of 12,795 cases and 738 deaths Friday, an increase of 122 cases and 31 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 122 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.

The department reported a total of 12,795 cases and 738 deaths Friday, an increase of 122 cases and 31 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported by the state Friday, 20 of them were in St. Louis County.

The state also reported an increase of 6,807 new PCR tests, bringing the state’s total to 177,671.

The single-day case increases over the last week were:

181 on Thursday

201 on Wednesday

124 on Tuesday

179 on Monday

236 on Sunday

194 on Saturday

The positivity rate in the state decreased to 7.1% Friday, down from 7.42% on Thursday. The rate has dropped each day since the state made changes to the way it reports testing data.

St. Louis and St. Louis County account for more than half of the cases and deaths in the state. St. Louis County has the highest number of cases(4,914) and deaths(415) of any county in the state, but St. Louis city has a higher rate of cases.

St. Louis has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the area with 637 per 100,000, but there are three counties in the state with higher rates. Saline County has the highest with 1,173 per 100,000 followed by Sullivan at 903 and Buchanan with 786.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases as of Friday was:

Under 20 511

20-24 796

25-29 972

30-34 909

35-39 875

40-44 886

45-49 1,013

50-54 1,058

55-59 1,084

60-64 827

65-69 1,129

70-74 691

75-79 538

80+ 1,495

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths as of Friday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 15

50-59 46

60-69 123

70-79 191

80+ 359