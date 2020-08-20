St. Louis area hospital numbers improve as state reports 1,058 new COVID-19 cases

Nearly all numbers and seven-day averages tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased Thursday

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area decreased again Thursday as the state reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 71,733 cases and 1,417 deaths Thursday, an increase of 1,058 cases and three deaths.

Thursday's increase in cases was 200 fewer cases than Wednesday and 209 fewer than last Thursday.

On Thursday, the state reported a total of 885,874 polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests, a single-day increase of 11,079. On Thursday, the state's overall positivity rate increased from 8.08% to 8.10%.

Statewide hospitalizations increased Thursday. The department reported 921 hospitalizations Tuesday, up from 875 Wednesday. The data is lagged three days to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Tuesday reflects the number of hospitalizations on Aug. 17.

In the St. Louis area, hospitalization numbers continued to improve. Nearly all numbers and seven-day averages tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased Thursday.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 38* yesterday to 33 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 40 yesterday to 39 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 272 yesterday to 268 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 249 yesterday to 239 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 133 yesterday to 131 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 71 yesterday to 69 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 41 yesterday to 42 today.

Across the system hospitals, 56 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,707.

*Due to a delay in test results, some data has changed from our previous report, the Aug. 19 hospital admission number increases from 37 to 38 but left the seven-day moving average unchanged.

In St. Louis County, there were 200 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Thursday, bringing the totals in the county to 17,294 cases and 710 deaths.

St. Louis County reports it's own case and death updates, which is why there were more new deaths reported in St. Louis County than the state reported Thursday.