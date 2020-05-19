Missouri health department reports 135 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday

The department has reported a single-day increase of more than 200 new cases just once in the last 12 days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The department reported 11,080 cases and 616 deaths Tuesday, an increase of 135 cases and 11 deaths. The number of tests conducted in the state was not updated as of 3 p.m. and remained at 154,110.

The single-day case increases reported by DHSS over the last week were:

156 on Monday

114 on Sunday

219 on Saturday

139 on Friday

175 on Thursday

136 on Wednesday

As of Monday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 7.28%. That number has been trending down since peaking at 10% on April 19. That number can represent an increase in testing capacity, a decrease in the spread of the virus or both.

The state's count did not include two deaths and about 240 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 11,351 cases and 620 deaths. Local health departments have more up-to-date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our area with 559 cases per 100,000, but Saline County(1,111 per 100,000), Buchanan County(621 per 100,000) and Sullivan County(607 per 100,000) all have higher rates.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases as of Tuesday was:

Under 20 384

20-24 658

25-29 786

30-34 759

35-39 739

40-44 785

45-49 897

50-54 944

55-59 1017

60-64 968

65-69 748

70-74 613

75-79 490

80+ 1284

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths as of Monday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 13

50-59 44

60-69 108

70-79 158

80+ 289

For a full county-by-county breakdown, including per 100,000 data, use our interactive map: