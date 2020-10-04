JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri now has nearly 3,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 3,799 people have tested positive and 96 people have died from the virus. However, those numbers don’t include several cases already confirmed by county health departments in the St. Louis area, which would bring the total in Missouri to 3,854 cases and 98 deaths.

The St. Louis area accounts for 2,643 of the confirmed cases and 67 of the deaths.

St. Louis County has far more cases than any other county. The state health department reported 1,498 cases Friday, which is 27 more than the county reported earlier Friday. The county reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total to 33 deaths.

On Thursday, the state started sharing racial data on COVID-19 patients.

According to the state data, white people account for 34% of cases and 40% of deaths, black people account for 26% of cases and 25% of deaths. According to state data, 35% of the cases and 31% of the deaths are people of unknown race.

According to the 2010 census, 11.6% of the population in Missouri is black, and 82.8% is white.

Cases by race

Deaths by race

The age breakdown for the state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 87

20-24 253

25-29 265

30-34 241

35-39 235

40-44 284

45-49 329

50-54 383

55-59 416

60-64 379

65-69 306

70-74 223

75-79 150

80+ 245

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 4

50-59 10

60-69 19

70-79 25

80+ 37

