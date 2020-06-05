Missouri health department reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, St. Louis County surpasses 200 deaths

The state's health department reported a total of 204 COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County, a one-day increase of 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

Wednesday's increase of 186 cases and 19 deaths brought the state's count to 9,102 cases and 396 deaths. The number of patients tested was not updated as of 2:45 p.m.

Of the 19 new deaths, 15 of them were in St. Louis County, which now has 204 deaths according to the state health department.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

162 on Tuesday

368 on Monday

232 on Sunday

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

The state's count does not include 23 deaths and about 150 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the state's total to 9,274 cases and 419 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 277

20-24 529

25-29 619

30-34 621

35-39 590

40-44 635

45-49 765

50-54 796

55-59 875

60-64 846

65-69 645

70-74 513

75-79 394

80+ 989

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 9

50-59 33

60-69 76

70-79 103

80+ 171

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use the interactive map below: