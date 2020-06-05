Missouri health department reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, St. Louis County surpasses 200 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.
Wednesday's increase of 186 cases and 19 deaths brought the state's count to 9,102 cases and 396 deaths. The number of patients tested was not updated as of 2:45 p.m.
Of the 19 new deaths, 15 of them were in St. Louis County, which now has 204 deaths according to the state health department.
The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:
- 162 on Tuesday
- 368 on Monday
- 232 on Sunday
- 319 on Saturday
- 273 on Friday
- 137 on Thursday
The state's count does not include 23 deaths and about 150 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the state's total to 9,274 cases and 419 deaths.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 277
- 20-24 529
- 25-29 619
- 30-34 621
- 35-39 590
- 40-44 635
- 45-49 765
- 50-54 796
- 55-59 875
- 60-64 846
- 65-69 645
- 70-74 513
- 75-79 394
- 80+ 989
- Unknown 8
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 9
- 50-59 33
- 60-69 76
- 70-79 103
- 80+ 171
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use the interactive map below: