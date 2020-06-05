x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (8) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Missouri health department reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, St. Louis County surpasses 200 deaths

The state's health department reported a total of 204 COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County, a one-day increase of 15
Credit: KSDK / Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

Wednesday's increase of 186 cases and 19 deaths brought the state's count to 9,102 cases and 396 deaths. The number of patients tested was not updated as of 2:45 p.m.

Of the 19 new deaths, 15 of them were in St. Louis County, which now has 204 deaths according to the state health department.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

  • 162 on Tuesday
  • 368 on Monday
  • 232 on Sunday
  • 319 on Saturday
  • 273 on Friday
  • 137 on Thursday

The state's count does not include 23 deaths and about 150 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the state's total to 9,274 cases and 419 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

  • Under 20    277
  • 20-24    529
  • 25-29    619
  • 30-34    621
  • 35-39    590
  • 40-44    635
  • 45-49    765
  • 50-54    796
  • 55-59    875
  • 60-64    846
  • 65-69    645
  • 70-74    513
  • 75-79    394
  • 80+    989
  • Unknown    8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

  • Under 20    0
  • 20-29    1
  • 30-39    3
  • 40-49    9
  • 50-59    33
  • 60-69    76
  • 70-79    103
  • 80+    171

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use the interactive map below:

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: St. Louis receives shipment of 13,000 COVID-19 tests

RELATED: St. Louis area mayors team up for 'Mayors for Meals' food drive

RELATED: 3 residents die, 8 test positive for COVID-19 at Maryland Heights nursing home