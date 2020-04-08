Missouri positivity rate increases again as state reports 1,193 cases, 11 deaths

The number of new cases reported in Missouri is down from last week, but the state's positivity rate continues to go up

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increased for the 15th consecutive day Tuesday as the state reported more than 1,000 cases for a second consecutive day.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the totals in the state to 54,080 cases and 1266 deaths.

The department reported 8,575 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 712,948. On Tuesday, the state's positivity rate increased from 7.42% to 7.50%.

Tuesday's case increase is 146 more than Monday, but 580 fewer than last Tuesday.

Although the number of new cases has decreased over the last four days, the state's overall positivity rate continues to increase. The single-day positivity rate Tuesday was 13.9% and the total positivity rate over the last four days is about 10.8%.

Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly Tuesday, from 889 to 891. The data is delayed three days to ensure the accuracy of the data, so Tuesday's update represents hospitalizations as of Aug. 1.

St. Louis County reported 314 new cases and one new death Tuesday, bringing the totals in the county to 13,788 cases and 651 deaths. The county also reported 4,367 new tests conducted, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the county to 180,335. According to the county's dashboard, the average positivity rate for the last seven days is 8.5%.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 discharges Tuesday. The 41 patients discharged in the last 24 hours brought the total to 4,023.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients also decreased Tuesday, but the task force also reported more than 50 new admissions for the second time in less than a week.

Tuesday's task force numbers are: