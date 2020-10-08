Technical difficulties to blame for delay in reporting of Missouri COVID-19 data, health department says

The health department updated did not update the state's COVID-19 dashboard Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services updated its COVID-19 data Sunday evening for the first time since Friday afternoon after the department said ran into technical difficulties over the weekend.

The update was published at around 7:30 Sunday night, about five hours after the dashboard is normally updated. On Saturday, the department said they were working to migrate data to a new system when they hit technical issues. The department said Saturday's update would be delayed, but no update was published Saturday.

"The COVID-19 case reporting system replaces all forms of paper reporting and fulfills the requirement for residential congregate facilities to report COVID-19 case reports," a press release from the department said Friday. "COVID-19 case reports submitted via traditional paper reporting methods could contain inaccurate or incomplete information. The new system ensures that all necessary data is collected and disseminated to epidemiologists and facility management for case management and coordination of facility-wide testing."

On Sunday, the department said there were a total of 58,927 lab-confirmed cases and 1,307 deaths in the state, an increase of 1,548 cases and six deaths since the update on Friday. According to the dashboard, 475 cases and four deaths were reported Sunday.

Sunday's increase in cases is the lowest since July 13.

The department reported a total of 763,580 polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests, an increase of 10,840 tests from Friday's report. It is unclear how many tests were reported Saturday and how many were reported Sunday.

The state's positivity rate increased from 7.62% on Friday to 7.72% on Sunday.

Here are the Sunday numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 46 yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 42 yesterday to 41 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 277 yesterday to 280 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 276 yesterday to 279 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 131 yesterday to 140 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 67 yesterday to 69 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 40 yesterday to 44 today.

Across the system hospitals, 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,244.

On Sunday, St. Louis County reported fewer than 200 new cases for the second day in a row. The last time the county reported fewer than 200 cases on back-to-back days was July 19 and 20.

The county also reported four new deaths bringing the totals in the county to 14,785 cases and 667 deaths.

St. Louis reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday, bringing the totals in the city to 5,103 cases and 174 deaths.

St. Charles County reported 25 new cases and no new deaths Sunday, bringing the totals in the county to 4,110 cases and 103 deaths.

Jefferson County reported an increase of 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases since they last reported on Friday. The county said 30 new cases were reported Saturday, but that number includes lab-confirmed and probable cases.