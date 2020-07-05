Missouri reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 16 of them in St. Louis County

People over the age of 80 account for more than 1,000 of the state-reported cases and 186 of the state-reported deaths

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths across the state Thursday, 16 of which were in St. Louis County.

The department reported 239 new cases and 22 new deaths Thursday, bringing the department's count to 9,341 cases and 418 deaths. The number of people tested had not been updated for the day as of 2:45 p.m.

Of the 22 new deaths reported in Missouri, 16 of them were in St. Louis County. It was the second day in a row that there were more than 15 deaths reported in the county. St. Louis County has the most cases — 3,724 — and the most deaths — 220 — of any jurisdiction in the state.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

186 on Wednesday

162 on Tuesday

368 on Monday

232 on Sunday

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

The state's count did not include 24 deaths and about 150 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 9,491 cases and 442 deaths.

People over the age of 80 account for more than 1,000 of the state-reported cases and 186 of the state-reported deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 285

20-24 542

25-29 639

30-34 634

35-39 603

40-44 649

45-49 776

50-54 809

55-59 891

60-64 858

65-69 670

70-74 527

75-79 410

80+ 1040

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 10

50-59 35

60-69 76

70-79 107

80+ 186

