Missouri reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 16 of them in St. Louis County

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths across the state Thursday, 16 of which were in St. Louis County.
The department reported 239 new cases and 22 new deaths Thursday, bringing the department's count to 9,341 cases and 418 deaths. The number of people tested had not been updated for the day as of 2:45 p.m.
Of the 22 new deaths reported in Missouri, 16 of them were in St. Louis County. It was the second day in a row that there were more than 15 deaths reported in the county. St. Louis County has the most cases — 3,724 — and the most deaths — 220 — of any jurisdiction in the state.
The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:
- 186 on Wednesday
- 162 on Tuesday
- 368 on Monday
- 232 on Sunday
- 319 on Saturday
- 273 on Friday
The state's count did not include 24 deaths and about 150 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 9,491 cases and 442 deaths.
People over the age of 80 account for more than 1,000 of the state-reported cases and 186 of the state-reported deaths.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 285
- 20-24 542
- 25-29 639
- 30-34 634
- 35-39 603
- 40-44 649
- 45-49 776
- 50-54 809
- 55-59 891
- 60-64 858
- 65-69 670
- 70-74 527
- 75-79 410
- 80+ 1040
- Unknown 8
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 10
- 50-59 35
- 60-69 76
- 70-79 107
- 80+ 186
Use the interactive map below for a full county-by-county breakdown.