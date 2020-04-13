MISSOURI, USA — The St. Louis area accounts for more than 3,000 of Missouri's more than 4,400 cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,388 cases and 114 deaths, an increase of 228 cases and four deaths from the previous numbers. Those numbers do not include nearly 50 cases and five deaths reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of the total cases in the state, and for 83 of the state's 119 deaths. St. Louis County, St. Louis and St. Charles County are the top three counties in terms of cases and deaths in the state.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 100

20-24 281

25-29 301

30-34 280

35-39 280

40-44 328

45-49 382

50-54 439

55-59 459

60-64 445

65-69 346

70-74 257

75-79 185

80+ 301

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 4

50-59 13

60-69 23

70-79 32

80+ 41

