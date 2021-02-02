Missouri finds 339 additional COVID-19 deaths, most from last 2 months, task force reports improving numbers again

According to a press release from health department, 11 of the deaths occurred in November 2020, 190 occurred in December 2020 and 138 occurred in January

ST. LOUIS — After reporting no new COVID-19 deaths each of the last two days, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 339 deaths, many of which occurred in December 2020 and January.

In the department's weekly death certificate analysis, the department discovered 339 COVID-19 deaths that were previously unreported. According to a press release from health department, 11 of the deaths occurred in November 2020, 190 occurred in December 2020 and 138 occurred in January.

The health department reported 460,487 COVID-19 cases and 7,088 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 890 and 340 deaths. One of the deaths was in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The department also reported 4,173,283 PCR tests, an increase of 7,771 in the last 24 hours.

The department also reported 530,485 vaccine doses administered, a 14,635-dose increase in the last day. The vaccine dashboard said 6.7% of Missourians have received their first dose, up from 6.5% yesterday.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,130,917 cases and 19,306 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 2,304 cases and 47 deaths.

The department also reported 16,161,454 tests, a single-day increase of 60,899 tests.

The state's seven-day positivity rate decreased from 3.9% to 3.7% Tuesday.

The Metro East's seven-day positivity rate reported Tuesday was 6.5%, which is at the threshold to return to Phase 4 restrictions.

The regional dashboard also reported 20% ICU bed available. The region needs to remain above 20% for restrictions to be loosened.

As of Tuesday, the Metro East is the only region still under Tier 2 mitigations.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported improving numbers again Tuesday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Feb. 2.