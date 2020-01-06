Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Museum planning to reopen June 20

The facilities will only allow 10% capacity and put in place other changes to limit the spread of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Historical Society is planning to reopen the museums it operates — including the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum — on June 20.

The Missouri Historical Society said the museums and the MHS Library & Research Center will reopen to the public, but there will be several enhanced safety measures. The facilities have been closed since March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

“Recognizing that history can provide inspiration and hope during difficult times, the Missouri Historical Society looks forward to welcoming the St. Louis community, researchers, and other visitors back to all three of our locations,” Frances Levine, President and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, said in a news release.

All the facilities will allow 10% visitor capacity with advanced reservations required. The facilities also will have altered days and hours of operation.

Missouri History Museum — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum Shop will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum — Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library & Research Center — Research assistance will be provided by appointment only; operating hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone older than 9 visiting the museums will be required to wear a mask.

The facility will also make any changes required by the St. Louis Department of Health for reopening.